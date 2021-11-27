Neighboring countries, region top priority for Iran

Speaking on Saturday evening before leaving for Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) on the objectives of the trip, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said, according to the President.ir that "The summit will be held in Turkmenistan with the theme of ‘Let us be together for a better future’ measures taken in the ECO will be reviewed and decisions will be made to develop cooperation for the future.”

Emphasising the priority of developing regional cooperation with neighbouring countries, the President said, "We believe that the promotion of cooperation and economic relations is in the interest of the countries of the region".

Raeisi stressed, "The policy of relations with neighbours is one of the axes and priorities that we will always have a plan for and move towards its growth and promotion.”

The President added, "During this visit, bilateral meetings will also be held with the participating countries."

He called the meeting with the President and high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan as one of his other plans on the visit to the country and said, "Iran and Turkmenistan have neighbourly relations and we will discuss important issues such as gas, transit and trade exchanges."

According to the latest reports, the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation have arrived in Turkmenistan on Saturday evening.

