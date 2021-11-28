Raeisi holds talks with Pakistani, Tajik, Turkish presidents

On the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, who has traveled to Turkmenistan on Saturday, met and held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation left Tehran for Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Saturday evening in order to participate in the meeting of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Upon his arrival at Ashgabat Airport, President Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Turkmen counterpart.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Republic of Azerbaijan constitute 10 members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

MA/