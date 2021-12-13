  1. World
Iran, Turkmen FMs confer on bilateral relations on phone

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Muradov to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Ashgabat.

In the phone call, which took place on Monday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the phone call between the presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan this morning and  Raeisi's stress on the importance of relations between the two countries, expressed hope that the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Iran will take place next year.

Referring to the excellent and extensive relations between the two countries, the Turkmen Foreign Minister stressed the need for further expansion of ties and added, "The contact of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran with his Turkmen counterpart and expressing gratitude for the good holding of the recent ECO Summit in Ashgabat is a sign of deep respect between Iran and Turkmenistan."

