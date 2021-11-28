FM stresses holding Iran-Kazakhstan joint commission

Speaking in his meeting with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Shakhrat Nuryshev in Ashgabat on Sunday on the sidelines of the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the acceleration of holding Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations in the economic field.

During the talk, the Iranian foreign minister submitted a comprehensive report on the trend of developments of relations between Iran and Kazakhstan in various political, economic and cultural fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has not attended the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat.

