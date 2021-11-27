President Raeisi arrives in Turkmenistan to attend ECO Summit

Upon his arrival to Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his accompanying delegation were officially welcomed by Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

President Raeisi before leaving for Ashgabat said that the aims to visit Turkmenistan are to extend bilateral, regional ties and cooperation.

The 15th ECO Summit will be hosted by Turkmenistan on Sunday November 28 and this country will hold the rotating presidency of ECO.

During his visit, President Raeisi is scheduled to address 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Sunday and will explain the positions and proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of strengthening regional and international relations and increasing the level of cooperation and economic exchanges between ECO member states.

President Raeisi will also meet with his counterparts participating in the Summit to discuss ways to develop and deepen bilateral relations.

Meeting with Iranians living in Turkmenistan, Iranian businessmen and participants in ECO Summit is another program of President Raeisi's visit.

Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Republic of Azerbaijan are 10 members of ECO.

