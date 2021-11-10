  1. Politics
Iran FM felicitates Nicaragua'a Ortega on his victory

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Addressing Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party in a message, Iranian top diplomat congratulated their winning in Nicaragua’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent a message to Daniel Ortega, congratulating him and his party on their victory in Nicaragua’s recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

He also expressed hope that friendly and fraternal relations between Iran and Nicaragua will be deepened and developed in all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier on Monday, the Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry  Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the government and people of Nicaragua on demonstrating and re-practicing democracy and holding elections in a peaceful and calm environment. He also expressed hope that the results of these elections will lead to further growth and development in Nicaragua.

According to the Nicaraguan Electoral Council, incumbent President “Daniel Ortega” has so far surpassed his rivals in the presidential election after garnering 75 percent of the vote.

Statistics show that “Daniel Ortega” will take the helm of his country once again.

