FM Spox. felicitates successful holding of Venezuela election

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the successful holding of the local elections in Venezuela.

The Iranian spokesman congratulated the people, the brotherly government of Venezuela on holding successful and transparent regional and municipal elections, in which more than 70,000 candidates participated.

Khatibzadeh also hailed the elections as a symbol of democracy and the unity of the people and the government to build a better future for Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic of Iran declares its full support and solidarity with Venezuela, he added.

Regional and municipal elections were held in Venezuela on 21 November 2021. In the elections, all executive and legislative positions of the 23 federal entities, as well as that of the 335 municipalities of the country, were renewed.

The European Union sent 34 observers to regional elections in Venezuela, while nearly 300 others from different countries supported the mission on the election day.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro had urged people on Thursday to participate in Sunday's elections.

RHM/5359193