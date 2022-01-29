Iranian, Nicaraguan FMs mull over deepening of relations

During the talks, the Iranian foreign minister offered congratulations on the victory of Daniel Ortega and the Sandanista Front in Nicaragua’s recent presidential election, stressing that Iran stands ready for the expansion of cooperation and ties between the two states.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the presence of Iranian Vice President Mohsen Rezaei in the Nicaraguan president’s swearing-in ceremony, saying his participation in the event indicates that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches significance to the enhancement of cooperation with the Latin American states, especially Nicaragua.

The foreign minister added that Iran stands prepared to implement and operationalize all the agreements reached during the Iranian vice president’s trip to Nicaragua.

The chief Iranian diplomat invited his Nicaraguan counterpart to visit Iran. He said political relations between the two countries are fortunately at a good point, and that he hopes the two sides can further bolster bilateral economic cooperation as well in the near future.

For his part, the Nicaraguan foreign minister thanked Iran for election congratulations and said it was an honor for his country to have hosted the Iranian vice president during the swearing-in ceremony.

Moncada also conveyed the Nicaraguan president’s warm greetings to the Iranian nation, president and government.

The Nicaraguan minister said different agreements have been inked in various economic fields, including medicine, science, technology, and industry, voicing Nicaragua’s readiness to implement and advance the agreements at the earliest.

In turn, the Nicaraguan minister also invited his Iranian counterpart for a visit to his country.

