Raeisi extends congratulations to Laos on 46th National Day

In the message, Raeisi expressed his hope that through the joint efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries, the two nations will withness increasing expansion of relations in all areas of mutual interest.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic," the Iranian president told his Lao counterpart Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic Republic of Laos enjoy good relations and friendly cooperation. I hope that through the efforts of the high-ranking officials of the two countries, we will see the increasing expansion of relations in all areas of mutual interest," Raeisi's message further read.

At the end of the message, the Iranian president wishes the Lao president good health and success and also wished for the well-being of the people of the Democratic Republic of Laos.

KI