Iran, Nicaragua sign 5-year cultural MoU

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the chairman of the Iranian Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour and the Co-Director General of Nicaragua's Culture Institute Enrique Morales Alonso signed a 5-year MoU on cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Imanipour stated that the MoU has great potential that can provide good opportunities for cultural and artistic cooperation between the Iranian and Nicaraguan nations.

He also stressed the need to expand comprehensive relations between Iran and Nicaragua.

Enrique Morales Alonso, for his part, said that signing an MoU in the field of tourism and cinema will form the essential background for the two countries to get acquainted with each other.

Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran Isaac Lenin Bravo who also attended the meeting, for his turn, stated that the memorandum expressed hope that the two countries will see the expansion of cooperation in the future.

MP/5392805