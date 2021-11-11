Return of all parties to commitments key to success of talks

"These days, Dr. Bagheri is engaged in successful talks in Europe. At the negotiating table in Vienna, we are ready to deliver a good agreement. The return of all parties to their commitments is an important and leading principle," said the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening in reference to the European tour of his deputy and the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

In continuation of the European tour, Iran's top negotiator deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with high-ranking German officials Wed. to discuss the resumption of JCPOA implementation and the removal of the US sanctions against Iran.

Bagheri Kani has already held talks with French officials as well about the upcoming Vienna talks and is slated to travel to London today.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

KI