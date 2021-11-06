Russia tries to resolve Iran-IAEA issues: Ryabkov

According to Russian local media, Russia 24 TV, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed his country's abidance by the JCPOA agreement in its original format in a speech on Saturday.

Negotiations in Vienna for the effective implementation of Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA and the lifting of oppressive US sanctions on Iran will resume on November 29.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also spoke by telephone on Saturday about the resumption of the Vienna talks on JCPOA revival and stressed the effective implementation of the agreement.

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said recently that all the JCPOA participants in the Vienna talks have called for result-oriented negotiations.

The European Union (EU) has recently issued an official statement announcing that the next round of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will resume in Vienna on November 29 and that participants are expected to continue consultations on the full and effective implementation of the agreement.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ali Bagheri, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, tweeted on Wednesday that the Vienna talks will start on November 29th with the aim of removing the illegal and inhumane sanctions.

