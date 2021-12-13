Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Vienna talks in phone call

During the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the trend of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the removal of oppressive US sanctions imposed against Iran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "The two sides emphasized and reaffirmed their mutual determination in reviving nuclear deal to its original balanced format as approved by the United Nations Security Council."

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers pointed out that this is the only proper way to secure the rights and interests of all participants involved in the landmark agreement (JCPOA).

The two sides also reviewed some important bilateral and regional issues.

The Vienna talks with a focus on the removal of cruel and illegal US sanctions imposed against Iran is pursued at the situation where, despite pressures caused by hostile media outlets and sabotage of the Zionist regime, the talks have experienced tangible progress through the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the fourth day of the Vienna talks on Sunday, the first meeting of the third expert-level entitled “Executive Measures Working Group," on how to implement an agreement on the revival of the JCPOA was held with the participation of representatives of P4 + 1 group, European Union and Iran.

At the same time, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that the differences between JCPOA parties on the scope of negotiable issues are decreasing as a result of interactions and meetings held over the past few days at the expert level and between senior negotiating officials.

Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the JCPOA parties in the current round of talks will reach a conclusion on the scope of negotiable issues.

