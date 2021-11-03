Iran sets date for resuming nuclear talks with P4+1

Bagheri Kani said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that in a telephone conversation with Mr Enrique Mora, the start of negotiations aimed at lifting illegal and inhumane sanctions was agreed to start in Vienna on November 29.
KI/2601550
TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said Wednesday that the Vienna talks with the aim of removal of the US sanctions will start at the end of November.
Bagheri Kani said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that in a telephone conversation with Mr Enrique Mora, the start of negotiations aimed at lifting illegal and inhumane sanctions was agreed to start in Vienna on November 29.
