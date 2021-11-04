EU, US confirm date set by Iran to start nuclear talks

After Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Wednesday following a phone call with Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy who has helped mediate the talks, that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29, the EU and the US confirmed the date in separate statements soon after.

The European Union (EU) has said in a statement that the seventh round of talks in Vienna will focus on ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Participants will continue to discuss “the prospect of a possible return of the United States” to the accord “and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides,” the EU said in its statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed Iran's return to Vienna talks later this month.

