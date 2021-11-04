Max. pressure resulted in advancement of Iran nuclear program

"Any new US administration needs to learn from the strategic mistakes of the past", Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said in a Thursday tweet.

"Isn’t it clear that the maximum pressure resulted in an enormous advancement of the Iranian nuclear program? Is there any irresponsible politician in the US to repeat this catastrophic exercise?", Senior Russian diplomat added.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said Wednesday that the Vienna talks with the aim of removal of the US sanctions will start November 29.

RHM/FNA14000813000015