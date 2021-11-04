China, Russia to jointly work on JCPOA revival

China and Russia are ready to continue strategic interaction and will jointly promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem, according to read out of a telephone conversation between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers, Ma Zhaoxu and Sergey Ryabkov, which took place on November 3, TASS has reported.

The Chinese and Russian diplomats during the conversation reached a consensus on a wide range of issues. It emphasizes that the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) must be carried out taking into account the interests of each of the parties concerned, on the basis of mutual respect.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier during the G20 summit, Moscow fully supports the return to the JCPOA in its original format.

Iran announced yesterday that the talks on JCPOA revival with the aim of removal of the US sanctions will start on November 29.

