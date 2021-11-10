  1. Politics
Iran a strategic friend to Russia in region: Slutsky

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – The Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky has described Iran as a strategic friend to Russia in the region.

Leonid Slutsky made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both sides conferred on the bilateral relations between Iran and Russian Federation and emphasized the necessity of the consolidation and expansion of the relations between Tehran and Moscow in all fields.  

Slutsky described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strategic friend in the region.

Kazem Jalali, for his part, stressed Iran’s decision to develop its relations with Russia.

At the end of the meeting, both sides showed a willingness to continue their contacts and consultations. 

