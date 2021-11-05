20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 210 kg

"According to the Parliament's "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" law, we were tasked to produce 120 kg of 20% enriched uranium, while now we have exceeded 210 kg," said Behrouz Kamalvandi.

"So far, we have produced 25 kg of 60% enriched uranium which no country is able to produce, except for countries with nuclear weapons," he added.

Amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, in December 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" that prompted the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA’s inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Iran has also increased the level of uranium enrichment beyond the level allowed under the JCPOA in accordance with the accord itself.

