IRGC showed humiliation of US to world: Brig. Gen. Jalali

Speaking prior to the sermons of Tehran’s Friday prayers, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali pointed to the recent piracy of the United States in stealing Iran’s export oil in the Sea of Oman and said that courageous forces of IRGC Navy humiliated the United States in the international arena once again.

While commemorating Aban 13, National Day of fight against Global Arrogance, Jalali stated most American strategies are doomed to failure, and the United States is a failed country which is going through its worst period.

He then pointed to the area of passive defense and said, “Today, we are witnessing a considerable change in the nature of threat. Islamic Republic of Iran has reached the level of deterrence in military field and this field must always be upgraded. For this reason, enemy is pursuing strategy of avoiding a war with Iran and seeks a hybrid war by using the capabilities of technology.”

According to the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, tying economy of the country to JCPOA and negotiating with foreigners in this respect is not the way to save country's economic problem, he added.

On. Nov. 03, the naval forces of the Islamic Republic Revolution Guards Corps have managed to thwart an attempt by the United States to take over a giant oil tanker in the strategic Sea of Oman and moved the vessel to the Iranian territorial water.

