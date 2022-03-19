  1. Politics
Mar 19, 2022, 12:00 PM

Moscow calls on West to admit mistakes, meet Iran's demands

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Rejecting rumors that Moscow is sabotaging reaching an agreement in the Vienna talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the Westerners to focus their energy on how to meet Iran's legitimate demands.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman called on the Western parties present at the JCPOA talks in Vienna to admit their mistakes and meet Iran's demands.

Russia has put a lot of effort and time into resuming negotiations on the full implementation of JCPOA, Maria Zakharova said.

She also called on the Western side in the sanctions talks in Vienna to admit their mistakes instead of blaming Russia.

Doubt about Russia's commitment to the JCPOA is a card played by those who can not admit their mistakes, the official account of the Russian mission to the United Nations quoted Zakharova as saying.

"We suggest that our Western partners focus on addressing Iran's legitimate demands for a draft agreement to revive the agreement," she said.

Marzieh Rahmani
