Washington reiterates claim on readiness for JCPOA talks

The United States is ready to return to talks on Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA, but Tehran has not yet shown the willingness to do so, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN, according to the Farsi-language website of the Sputnik news agency on Sunday.

Sullivan added that his country is working closely with its partners and allies to prepare the necessary conditions for the talks.

He further reiterated the claim that the United States is ready to return to the negotiating table and continue working on the issue.

Washington's claim on readiness for the talks on Iran comes at a time when the current US administration under Joe Biden is still continuing the same Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran which was waged by the previous Donald Trump administration after its illegitimate withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister and the new top negotiator said last Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA provisions.

KI