Iran FM meets with a group of pro-Palestinian activists

On the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), a group of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and pro-Palestinian activists met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the warm and cordial meeting, the NGO members and pro-Palestinian activists who support the liberation of Holy Quds, expressed their views and suggestions on practical and media support for Palestine.

The participants also stressed the need to increase the institutions and apparatus to keep the Palestinian cause alive and to confront the occupiers.

Amir-Abdollahian recalled efforts by the Martyr Qassem Soleimani, the late Sheikh al-Islam and the late Mohtashamipour, and praised the efforts of the Assembly of Non-Governmental Organizations and pro-Palestinian activists in supporting the resistance and rights of the Palestinian people.

Stating that Palestine is still the number one issue in the Islamic world, the foreign minister stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran will use all its capacities and tools to fully support the Palestinian cause and will fully cooperate with non-governmental organizations that support Palestine.

