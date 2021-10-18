35th edition of Islamic Unity Conference to kick off Tue.

prominent Shia and Sunni scholars from across the globe have scheduled to discuss the latest issues in the world of Islam and ways to boost solidarity among Muslims annual Islamic Unity Conference will hold its 35th edition on October 19-24.

35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference bringing together Shia and Sunni clerics, thinkers and scholars from across the globe will kick off on Tuesday as over 390 participants to the event will discuss the "Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the Islamic world", reported Taqrib News Agency (TNA).

Nearly 400 Muslim thinkers, prayer leaders and intellectuals will attend the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference.



The conference has announced its main topics to be discussed in its webinars as: just war and just peace, Islamic brotherhood and countering terrorism, religious freethinking, acceptance of denominational Ijtihad and confronting Takfir and extremism and also Islamic empathy and sympathy and avoidance of tensions and conflicts.



The other themes to be discussed by the participants in the 35th event include, mutual respect between Islamic denominations, observance of the etiquette of difference and avoidance of quarrels, desecration and insults, explaining the unified Islamic nation and Islamic countries union and reviewing and analyzing the proposed models as well as Palestine and Islamic resistance.



This edition will include a special panel of intellectuals in a webinar to honor late Ayatollah Taskhiri, advisor of the Supreme Leader in Muslim world affairs and former secretary general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought will make the opening speech in presence of limited number of Shia and Sunni figures in a ceremony to be held in Tehran on Tuesday.

MNA/PR