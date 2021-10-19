35th Intl. Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran

The 35th International Islamic Unity Conference has officially inaugurated in Tehran on Tuesday as over 400 Muslim scholars, elites and religious leaders have scheduled to deliver speeches and exchange views on the latest developments in the world of Islam.

The 35th annual meeting, titled “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam” is being held mainly virtually while a limited number of participants will deliver speeches at the opening and closing ceremony in person, Taqrib News Agency (TNA) reported.



President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Adil Abdul Mahdi, former Iraqi Prime Minister, Ziad Nakhalah, leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Temel Karamollaoglu, leader of Turkey’s Felicity Party and a number of prominent political and religious figures will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony.



Two webinars will be held on the first day of the Islamic Unity Conference as 15 Muslim intellectuals will discuss their viewpoints on the main theme of the event.



This is the second year that the annual event is being held online due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.



The topics of discussions during this week-long conference include just war and just peace, Islamic brotherhood and countering terrorism, religious freethinking, acceptance of denominational Ijtihad and confronting Takfir and extremism and also Islamic empathy and sympathy and avoidance of tensions and conflicts.

The participants will also discuss mutual respect between Islamic denominations, observance of the etiquette of difference and avoidance of quarrels, desecration and insults, explaining the unified Islamic nation and Islamic countries union and reviewing and analyzing the proposed models as well as Palestine and Islamic resistance.



A special panel will be held to honor prominent proximity figure and former secretary-general of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri (1944-2020).



World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled the 35th Islamic Unity Conference for October 19-24 ending with the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) also known as the Islamic Unity Week.



The event aims to provide the grounds for different Islamic denominations to gather in an annual meeting in a bid to discuss the latest challenging issues of the world of Islam and boost solidarity among Muslims across the globe.

