Islamic Jihad prisoners agree to end hunger strike

The Supreme Leadership Council of the movement's prisoners said in a statement that the Zionist side initiated the move to reach an understanding to end the hunger strike, Anadolu Agency said in a report.

The deal stipulates "the immediate cessation of the frenzied attack against the sons of Islamic Jihad in the occupation prisons and the lifting of all punitive measures against them," the statement said.

It pointed out that the prisoners agreed with the prison administration to "restore the representation, structure and organizational entity of the Islamic Jihad movement in the occupation prisons."

The agreement also guarantees ending solitary confinement of the movement's members and improving the living condition of its female inmates.

On Oct. 13, around 250 Palestinian detainees from the Islamic Jihad group began an open-ended hunger strike to protest Israeli regime's punitive measures against prisoners.

Five prisoners from the Islamic Jihad group managed to escape from the of the high security Gilboa prison last month in northern occupied lands under the control of the Israeli regime.

The prisoners were captured by Israeli regime forces almost one week after their escape.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 225 children and 40 administrative detainees, according to institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.

MNA/PR