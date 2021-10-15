  1. Politics
Oct 15, 2021, 11:35 AM

Zionists kill one Palestinian, wound another in West Bank

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's forces fatally shoot one Palestinian and wound another near the city of Bethlehem in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

A civilian was killed and another wounded by the occupation’s bullets in the Bir Aouneh area of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ma’an news agency said of the Thursday incident. 

The forces put the wounded Palestinian under arrest.

The Israeli regime's army claimed that its forces opened fire on the Palestinians after they threw a Molotov cocktail on al-Nafaq Street, west of Bethlehem, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the Zionist troops opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle, injuring and detaining its driver over an alleged car-ramming attack north of the holy city of al-Quds in the West Bank.

Citing local sources, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Israeli regime forces fired live bullets at the car near the Qalandia checkpoint.

