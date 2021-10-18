  1. World
Yemenis hold million man march on holy Prophet’s birth anniv.

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – The Leader o Yemeni Ansarullah Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi addressed a million man said the Yemeni people are standing with the people of Palestine steadfast.

The Leader of Yemeni Ansarullah Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi made the remarks while addressing a million man gathering on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the capital Sana on Monday. 

"We declare again that we are part of the historical equation of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, that is, any threat against Quds would mean a regional war," al-Houthi said. 

"We emphasize our solidarity with the oppressed of the Ummah, and we are proud of our freedom-seeking Islamic brothers from the Axis of Jihad and Resistance," the Ansarullah leader said.

He went on to call on the noble people of Yemen to continue to stand against the oppressive American-Saudi aggression until the end of the blockade and occupation, calling it a religious duty.

Stressing that the main goal is the realization of freedom and independence as a sacred thing, he pointed out that the struggle for freedom and independence is jihad for the sake of God.

He further noted, "the Yemeni people will never compromise."

