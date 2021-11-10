  1. Politics
Amrodi becomes head of assembly of pro-Palestine activists

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Hujatoleslam Meysam Amrodi has replaced Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to become the head of the Assembly of Pro-Palestine Non-Governmental Organizations and Activists.

The members of the Assembly of Pro-Palestine Non-Governmental Organizations convened for an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday during which they elected Hujatoleslam Meysam Amrodi as the new chairman of the assembly in place of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The assembly was formed in 2004 with the overall goal of putting into practice the ideals of the Late Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution in supporting Palestine and the liberation of the Holy Quds.

The body consists of non-governmental organizations that support Palestine and pro-Palestinian activists who look for the liberation of Palestine and Holy Quds and wage a struggle against Zionism, and the occupying Israeli regime. 

The current Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was the head of the assembly before he was appointed to the post of the foreign minister.

