Iraqi ex-PM urges Muslims to prepare to face up to challenges

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 35th Islamic Unity Conference, currently underway in Tehran, Adil Abdul-Mahdi congratulated the auspicious occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Taghrib News Agency (TNA) reported.

He also expressed his pleasure in taking part in this Islamic event.

He said this conference is being held in Iran, a country that in the course of history has brought up a large number of the greatest scholars from various Islamic schools of thought.



Referring to the naming of the Unity Week by the late Imam Khomeini (RA) some 40 years ago and holding the Unity Conference during these years as well emphasis made by the Leader on the question of unity, he said that in Iraq, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani has also told us that follower of the Sunni branch of Islam are a part of you.



He talked about the machinations by the foreign forces and some local elements for creating division among Muslims and causing fear among them as well as some deceived followers and leaders of various Islamic schools of thoughts, said enemies intend to cause destruction in Islamic countries in order to bring them under their own domination.



The Iraqi politician went on saying that despite such endeavors by enemies to meddle in the internal affairs of other nations aimed at their weakening, Muslims have had some achievements at the international level in various areas.



He said according to statistics, the world Muslim population is currently 1.9 billion which forms a considerable portion of the world population and Islam is considered among the world’s 5 major religions.



Iraqi former Premier called for readiness to confront the prevailing challenges and said, "We should strive for unity and proximity in our policies and among our nations."



Led by Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iran's World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled to hold the 35th Islamic Unity Conference on October 19-24, 2021 as more than 500 Muslim intellectuals, thinkers and religious experts will discuss their views on the latest issues in the world of Islam in 24 webinars.



The theme for the 35th Islamic Unity Conference is "Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam" as participants discuss the latest situation in the world of Islam. Two meetings will particularly detail the views on the issue of Palestine and late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, the late advisor of Leader and former secretary-general of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

MNA/PR