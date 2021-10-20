Armenia trying to build North-South highway to Iran

Armenia expects Russian companies to take part in the tender for the construction of the strategic North-South highway leading to Iran, Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan said on Tue. on the sidelines of the 8th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, TASS news agency reported.

"During this Forum we did not discuss the participation of Russian companies in the construction of the North-South project, but, you know, that we will have a rather extensive tender process in which various international construction firms will participate. I think that our Russian partners will participate in the tender," he said.

According to Sanosyan, the Iranian side is also interested in taking part.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the government intends to spend about $1 billion on the construction of the North-South road.

"It is very important for us to establish rail communications with Russian Federation and Islamic Republic of Iran," he emphasized.

MA/PR