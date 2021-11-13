Iran’s trade exchanges with Armenia could hit $1bn: envoy

Speaking on Saturday among a number of members of the Board of Directors of Tehran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) who traveled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for participating in the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchange (FEAS) Summit, Abbas Zohouri Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia said that the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials to boost their bilateral trade.

He described the level of trade and business ties between Iran and Armenia as‘ increasing and satisfactory’ and stated that bilateral trade between the two countries could reach from the current $400 million to $1 billion annually in the very near future since the two countries enjoy high potentials on the relevant issues.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri pointed to two free economic zones in Iran and Armenia and called on investors of the two countries to take advantage of the capacity created in Aras and Meghri free zones in line with boosting bilateral trade and business activities.

According to the report, the Iranian delegation, headed by Saeed Eslami Bidgoli Secretary-General at the Iranian Institutional Investors Association, travelled to Armenia to attend the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) Summit which will be held in Armenia.

During the meeting, Eslami Bidgoli put the current number of foreign economic activists at Iran Stock Exchange Market with a shareholding code at 6,100 and stated that Armenian traders and merchants, like investors of other countries, can invest at Iran Mercantile Exchange and benefit from its advantages.

