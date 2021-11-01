Armenia to take part in Russian-hosted military exercises

The peacekeeping military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Kazan, Russia, from November 8 to 12.

Reporters were informed about this Monday at the joint press center of these exercises, News Armenia English news website said.

The move comes after Azerbaijan held joint military drills with Turkey, Georgia and Pakistan.

According to the Armenian website, the military units and military police of the member countries—including Armenia—, operative teams from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat, internal affairs bodies, national guards, as well as the units from the emergency ministries of the CSTO countries will take part in the exercise.

Also, representatives of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia, as well as of the International Committee of the Red Cross and some other international organizations will be invited to the final phase of the Russian-hosted exercises.

KI/PR