Yerevan denies sovereign corridor through Armenia

Grigoryan made the remarks in an interview with the Public Television, saying, "Corridors or roads might be opened, but only under the sovereign control of the Republic of Armenia, Panarmenian Net reported.

The Armenian side, however, has repeatedly denied being involved in negotiations for the provision of a corridor to Azerbaijan, stressing that they have only agreed to unblock transport communications in the region.

"Roads existing in Armenia may be opened, which can be used by Azerbaijan, or Turkey to connect with Azerbaijan. Such an option is possible, but those roads will be under the sovereign control of the Republic of Armenia," Grigoryan said, stressing the need for dialogue.

He said that no "corridors" are being discussed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan, who co-chair a working group that seeks to reopen transport communications in the South Caucasus region.

"We are more inclined to making use of existing infrastructure, particularly the Yerevan-Tbilisi-Baku-Russia railway, as well as the Yerevan-Nakhijevan-Julfa railway, where there is almost no need for investment. Only a small part of the 1-kilometer-long Armenia-Nakhichevan route remains to be constructed there," the Secretary said.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, can use Armenia's roads, he added.

RHM/PR