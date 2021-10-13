Iran prosecutor general meets with Armenian PM in Yerevan

Iran’s Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who is in Yerevan on a three-day trip to hold talks with Armenian officials on judicial cooperation met with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday afternoon, during which he said that Iran attaches great importance to expanding and deepening relations with Armenia.

"We strongly oppose the provocative actions and the deployment of terrorists in the region," the Iranian prosecutor general later said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, for his part, stressed the need to implement the agreements he reached with the Iranian President during the recent meeting of the two leaders in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

The premier pointed to the extension of the electricity and gas exchange agreement, the completion of the third line of electricity transmission from Armenia to Iran, the construction of a power plant and the use of the capacity of the Moghari Free Zone as the most important issues in the economic relations between the two countries.

The current developments in the region were another issue that Pashinyan and Montazeri discussed.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister of Armenia asked the Attorney General to convey his warm greetings to the Leader as well as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While in Yerevan, Montazeri also met with his Armenian counterpart and parliament speaker and visited a mosque in the capital.

