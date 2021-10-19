Nasrallah urges for unity among Muslims to foil enemy's plots

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in his speech on Tuesday hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran for the efforts to bring Muslims together and through holding several conferences after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Hezbollah leader said, "The efforts that have been made since the victory of the Islamic Revolution to unite Muslims throughout the Islamic world have greatly contributed to the achievement of solidarity and unity to leave behind the stage of sectarian conflict."



He said," The Islamic world has faced numerous challenges from the arrogant powers, with the United States at the top."



Secretary General of Hezbollah resistance movement reiterated the achievements made by the Islamic Unity Conference during the 20 recent years and the effective role it played in overcoming the threats it faced.

Nasrallah also said, "We are always under attack, and the most dangerous attack against us is the attack on our integration, coordination and cooperation among us," adding "When we are united, we will win."

The 35th annual Islamic Unity Conference started in Tehran on Tuesday with the participation of prominent Shia and Sunni scholars from across the globe.

