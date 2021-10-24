Taliban must adopt moderate ways to be recognized in world

The International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference for October 19-24 ending with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), also known as the Islamic Unity Week.

Over 500 Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and religious figures attend the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference. World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has decided to hold the 35th event on the theme of "Islamic Unity, Peace, and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam."

On the sidelines of this international conference, Mehr News Agency correspondent reached to Molavi Nazir Ahmad Salami, the representative of the Sunni community in the Assembly of Experts, and asked him some questions over the latest development in Afghanistan, the eastern neighbor of Iran.

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, we have witnessed repeated attacks against Shia Muslims in this country. Are these planned attacks aimed at creating rift between Shia and Sunni Muslims? Who are behind these crimes?

ISIL has claimed responsibility for these attacks. ISIL has been created by the United States. The enemies resort to such moves to create rift between the Shia, and Sunni brothers.

The enemies of Islam, arrogant powers, and the US benefit from such unwise moves, and this will be to the detriment of the Islamic Umah.

Therefore, Muslims must be aware of the enemies' plots and they must adopt proper measures to counter and retaliate against these plots.

How do you assess the role of the Taliban in preventing such terrorist attacks in Afghanistan?

Well, the Taliban claims that it would prevent such ISIL terrorist moves. Except for some parts of Panjshir Valley, all Afghan provinces are under the control of the Taliban. Therefore, if the Taliban is serious about its decision to counter ISIL, it will be able to prevent terrorist moves of this group.

In your opinion, has the Taliban changed? If yes, do you think whether this is strategic or tactical?

Definitely, the approaches and behaviors of some Taliban members have been changed. Of course, they should be changed. Also, the other ones have no choice but to stop previous extremist policies and adopt moderate approaches.

If they don't adopt moderate approaches, they won't be able to attract the sympathy of the countries of the world.

Many countries have not recognized the Taliban yet. These countries are waiting to see whether or not the Taliban has changed.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani