Nov 11, 2021, 9:34 AM

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to deliver speech on Thursday

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will deliver a speech later on Thursday on the occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day which falls on November 11.

The Lebanese Resistance Leader will speak on the occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day which falls on November 11, Al-Manar reported. 

Hezbollah holds a ceremony to mark the occasion on Thursday (November 11) at 15:00 (Beirut time) in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah marks Martyr’s Day yearly on November eleventh. The day is considered an opportunity to recall the great martyr, Ahmad Kassir, who blew himself up in November 11, 1982, targeting the center of the Israeli military governor in the southern city of Tyre, and killing dozens of Zionist officers and soldiers.

