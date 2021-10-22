Zionist enemy poses threat to all Muslims: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Media Relations Office announced that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the speech is broadcast live during a ceremony held on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad's birthday anniversary in Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh).

Hezbollah festival on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday, held in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, started at 20 O'clock Beirut Local Time with a recitation of Holy Quranic verses.

At the start of his speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated the festival attendees and all the Muslims on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Birthday.

He also felicitated the festival attendees and all the Muslims on Imam Jaafar bin Muhammad Al-Sadek (P) Birthday and the Islamic Unity Week.

The Hezbollah leader noted that Prophet Muhammad taught Arabs and Muslims to live responsible life and to help the poor people.

Prophet Muhammad managed to transform the ignorant society and institutionalize the culture of sacrifice in Muslims, he said, adding "Prophet Muhammad consecrated the value of defending the nation, helping the believers, and sacrificing one’s soul for the sake of the Umma"

He also pointed out that the Palestinian issue is still number one issue in the Muslim world, adding that the the Zionist enemy poses threat to all Muslims in the world.

Nasrallah further slammed Bahraini regime for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime of Israel, while lauding the Iraqi factions for condemning the Erbil event on normalization of ties with the Zionist regime.

This item is being updated...

