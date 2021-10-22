Putin hails Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics: report

"I know very well that different people in different countries take different positions on Hezbollah,” the Russian head of state said on Thursday at the conclusion of a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club held in the Russian resort city of Sochi, according to Press TV.

“Hezbollah is a significant political force in Lebanon,” he said concerning the Russian standpoint.

Putin noted that Russia "practically communicates with all political forces in Lebanon and will continue to do so."

"In Russia, they are completely concerned with finding common ground for an agreement between the Lebanese parties without a fight," he said, adding, "We are working with all the Lebanese to prevent bloodshed."

His comments came after at least seven people were killed and 60 others injured in an attack on October 14, during which Hezbollah’s supporters were shot from rooftops while they were gathering to peacefully protest against a judge investigating last year's Beirut Port explosion as they accused him of bias.

"We cannot comment on political processes related to the Lebanese judiciary,” Putin said of the judicial process surrounding the tragedy.

He, however, stated that "the Beirut port blast disaster was linked to the desire of some to achieve financial gains, by selling fertilizers at better prices."

