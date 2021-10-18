Iran FM, OIC chief discuss terrorism, relations, Afghanistan

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in addition to reviewing the latest situation in Iran's relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary-General.

Amir-Abdollahian considered extremist groups as one of the most important problems in the region.

Referring to the current situation of ISIL terrorist movements in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister also stressed Iran's support for playing a more active role of OIC, especially the Secretary General's regarding Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General of OIC congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his election as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and presented a brief report on the OIC actions in addressing recent developments in Afghanistan and its recent statement, which emphasized the inclusiveness of the new government in Afghanistan, respect for human rights and women's rights, solidarity with the Afghan people and the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorist groups.

The Foreign Minister pointed to the recent terrorist and criminal acts by ISIL in recent brutal attacks on worshipers in two mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar and called for the OIC condemnation of these inhumane acts.

Amir-Abdollahian said that such terrorist acts were aimed at dividing the Muslim community in Afghanistan.

In return, Yousef Al-Othaimeen said that "We in PIC do not differentiate between different interpretations of Islam, and we believe that all Muslim people have the same civil rights, and it is not allowed for Muslims and worshipers of any religion to be targeted by terrorists."

The OIC head further strongly condemned those terrorist attacks and wished divine forgiveness to the victims of these attacks and to a speedy recovery for the injured.

The foreign minister further expressed his satisfaction with the assistance of the OIC Secretariat to facilitate the process of reopening the mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the OIC in Jeddah, and called for the continuation of such cooperation.

In return, Al-Othaimeen expressed hope for the continuation of the Iranian-Saudi talks as a facilitator of the reopening of Iran's mission to the OIC in Jeddah, and hoped that the current contacts and talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia would lead to positive results for both countries.

