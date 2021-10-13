IRGC, Army defend Iran against most modern powers

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), a military drill jointly condcuted by the Army and IRGC Air Force in central Iran.

"Today, we have made significant achievements in the field of air defense against advanced air powers," Major General Salami said, while expressing his happiness with results of the military exercise.

"Thank God, all [flying] targets that entered [the sky of the] area were targeted by the [air defense] systems at the first shot," the IRGC chief commander said about the drill.

He added that "The IRGC Air Force and Army Air Defense have obtained most sophisticated and modern systems in the areas of technology, command and control of global intelligence communications (GIC)."

"We assure the honorable and beloved Iranian people that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a single force in two uniforms will defend the territorial integrity and space of our Islamic homeland by developing air defense systems and very modern systems against the most advanced powers in the world," Major General Salami underscored.

