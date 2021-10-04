Iran-Azerbaijan relations ‘based on friendship, cooperation'

Speaking in a news conference on Monday, Leila Abdullahova, Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said that relations between Azerbaijan Republic and Islamic Republic of Iran is based on friendship and cooperation.

Claiming that third forces of ‘no country’ is present near Iranian and Azerbaijani border, she described Baku's relationship with Tehran based on ‘friendship and cooperation’.

"First of all, we would like to emphasize that, as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with a local TV network, relations between people of our countries are at the highest level. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on strong historical ties, friendship and cooperation,” she added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she claimed that "third country" forces are not present near the border between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan.

"We do not accept the claims of presence of third forces of any country near Iran-Azerbaijan border because these views have no legal basis," she continued.

During the submitting a copy of credentials of newly-appointed ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his country does not tolerate active presence of Zionist regime in Azerbaijan against Iran’s security.

Presence of any force including terrorist elements in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan can pose a threat to the Republic of Azerbaijan or neighboring countries, she said, adding that such an issue is out of the question.

Iranian Foreign Minister had recently stated regarding Iran's military drill on border of the Republic of Azerbaijan that such military exercise inside Iran are within the framework of Iran's national sovereignty.

Considering Zionist regime's movements along the joint borders between Iran and Azerbaijan, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate the presence and activity of Zionist regime against its national security and in this regard, it will take any necessary action if needed.

MA/FNA14000712000958