Iran Army and IRGC have launched a large-scale military exercise with the aim of strengthening the protection of the country’s aerial borders and sensitive areas.

The joint aerial drills, attended by air defense divisions of the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) kicked off in the country’s central desert areas on Tuesday morning.