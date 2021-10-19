  1. Politics
Oct 19, 2021, 11:30 PM

IRGC chief:

All enemies have abandoned dangerous games against Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Tuesday that Iran has grown too strong that all enemies have abandoned dangerous games against it.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in the birthplace of Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Kerman. 

The IRGC chief hailed Martyr Soleimani's efforts and sacrifices during the Iraqi-imposed war and after the war. "He fought for forty years nonstop," Gen. Salami said.

"If the enemies think that with the martyrdom of great men their approach and the flags fell to the ground, they are wrong," he added.

The IRGC commander said that Iran has grown too strong today that all enemies have abandoned dangerous games with it. 

KI/FNA14000727000904

News Code 179872
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179872/

