All enemies have abandoned dangerous games against Iran

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in the birthplace of Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Kerman.

The IRGC chief hailed Martyr Soleimani's efforts and sacrifices during the Iraqi-imposed war and after the war. "He fought for forty years nonstop," Gen. Salami said.

"If the enemies think that with the martyrdom of great men their approach and the flags fell to the ground, they are wrong," he added.

The IRGC commander said that Iran has grown too strong today that all enemies have abandoned dangerous games with it.

