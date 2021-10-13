Low-altitude targets destroyed in aerial drills

In the continuation of the main phase of the joint specialized air defense exercise, codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), domestically manufactured air defense systems of 'Joshan' and 'Khatam' successfully destroyed low-altitude targets, which were trying to infiltrate the specified region of the exercise.

Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh, the commander of the country’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said that 'Joshan' and 'Khatam' air defense systems have been test-fired for the first time in the drill.

The missile system 'Joshan' is an upgraded version of 'Khordad-15' using passive radar that has been test-fired for the first time in the exercise, he added, saying that it destroyed the targets assigned by an integrated air defense network.

Destroying targets at low altitude was one of the tests carried out in this phase of the drills with the help of tactical missile systems based on all-round defense on the electronic battlefield.

In line with Iran's powerful strategy, the Iranian air forces will not hesitate to defend the airspace of the country, the commander said.

Iran Army and IRGC have launched a large-scale military exercise with the aim of strengthening the protection of the country’s aerial borders and sensitive areas.

The joint aerial drills, attended by air defense divisions of the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and codenamed 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400) kicked off in the country’s central desert areas on Tuesday morning.

ZM/FNA14000721000142