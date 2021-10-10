US to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in Indian Ocean

Nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier "Carl Vinson" will be part of the second phase of the high-voltage Malabar exercise from October 12-15, featuring the navies of all four Quad countries -- India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The exercise will take place in the Bay of Bengal and it will feature a number of complex drills involving several frontline warships and other assets of the four navies, officials said on Sunday, The Economic Times reported.

The Indian Navy will deploy its frontline warships INS Ranvijay and INS Satpura, a submarine and a fleet of P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, they said.

Besides the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, the US will also deploy Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale.

After taking its maiden voyage in 1983, USS Carl Vinson was part of several major operations including Operation Desert Strike, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will deploy helicopter carrier JS Kaga and Murasame-class destroyers JS Murasame while the Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Ballarat and HMAS Sirius, the officials said.

"The second phase of the exercise would build upon the synergy, coordination and inter-operability developed during the first phase of the exercise and would focus on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, seamanship evolutions and weapon firings," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"The 25th edition of the Malabar exercise, while observing all protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the commitment of the participating countries to support a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific as well as a rules-based international order," he said.

Following India's invitation, Australia participated in the Malabar exercise last year that effectively made it a drill by all four member nations of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition. Australia participated in the first phase of Malabar exercise this year too.

MA/PR