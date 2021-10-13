Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400 military drill wraps up

Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh said on Wednesday that the 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat 1400' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies 1400), a military drill jointly condcuted by the Army and IRGC Air Force in central Iran wrapped up on Wednesday successfully.

This military exercise ended its work without any incident and carried out by fully observing of all safety principles, Brigadier general Rahimzadeh said, adding, “We achieved all the anitcipated goals that had been planned in this large-scale military drill.”

The special discipline prevailed in all units of Army and IRGC forces that participated in this military exercise, he emphasized.

This joint military drill, which were launched both by Army and IRGC forces, conveyed the message to the enemy that today, Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy a very safe sky in the world and if anyone intends to attack the skies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will definitely face a decisive and crushing response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

According to him, Enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran must also know that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the country with all its might, so that the security of sea, land and sky is red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/5327103