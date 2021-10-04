  1. Politics
Development of relations with neighbors Iran's policy

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – In reaction to recent developments on the northwestern borders of the country, the Iranian Interior Minister said that Iran's policy is to develop its relations with neighbors, as well as having a good relationship with them.

Enemies do not want a good relationship between Iran and its neighbors, said Vahid, adding that the Zionist regime and the United States, in particular, are active in the region and want to divide nations.

The minister also pointed to the 'Conquerors of Kheibar' military drill, saying that the exercises which we hold, convey the message of friendship and security for friends, and message of readiness and strength for the country's enemies.

