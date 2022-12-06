Iran achieved all modern military technologies: IRGC cheif

Addressing the national conference on the role of science and technology in the Sacred Defense, Major General Hossein Salami stressed the necessity of combining the science of politics and geography in order to manage wars.

Salami also emphasized the role of sociology in arranging military designs and psychological operations.

During the Imposed War (1980-1988), the Americans were orchestrating the political management of the war, he said, adding that in fact, at that time, all the world power were united to counter Iranians.

"Today, however, we have achieved all the military technologies in the world," General Salami also pointed out.

"This technology has been developed in all units and we have accumulated the strength to defeat the enemy," he added.

The chief commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi also spoke about the role of the Air Forces of the Iran Army in the early days of the Imposed War.

In the early days of the war, Iran's Air Force, with two major operations, managed to stop the Iraqis and foil all of Saddam's calculations.

